Global Gift Gala: Star-studded charity event returns to Marbella next month

By Betty Henderson • 18 June 2023 • 10:09

The gala is always a star-studded affair. Photo credit: Global Gift Foundation

The 11th edition of the prestigious Global Gift Gala is just around the corner! The exclusive gala is set to take place at Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá in Marbella on Monday, July 24.

This exclusive and star-studded affair, presented by sponsors Nota Blu New Brasserie and Mamzel at Finca Besaya, promises an evening filled with hope, inspiration, and unforgettable experiences for all guests.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet meal provided by the event sponsors at the gala in the company of influential figures and celebrities. They will also be treated to exclusive performances throughout the gala evening.

Guests are promised a culinary adventure during the event, thanks to the skills of the culinary connoisseurs from the sponsors; Nota Blu New Brasserie and Mamzel at Finca Besaya.

Nota Blu New Brasserie is renowned for its dishes combining traditional French flavours with avant-garde designs, creating delicious fusion dishes.

Mamzel at Finca Besaya is known for its eye-catching performances at its iconic dinner shows. The restaurant has a broad menu curated by culinary experts hailing from different parts of the globe as well as a skilled mixologist who crafts exquisite cocktails.

The visionary founder of the Global Gift Gala, Maria Bravo, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, has joined forces with honorary chair Eva Longoria Baston, a globally-acclaimed actress, director, and passionate activist, to bring the event to Marbella.

The pair extend a warm invitation for guests to join them for the evening in aid of the Global Gift Foundation and Eva Longoria Foundation. Funds raised will make a difference to the lives of countless women and children around the world.

Tickets for the prestigious gala can be purchased online on the foundation’s website.

Past editions of the event have raised thousands of euros for the two charities, making a difference to the lives of many vulnerable people around the world.