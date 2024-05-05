Hotel development in the Paradis Beach – Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 May 2024 • 13:57

Villajoyosa beach Credit: TahaSpanje, X

A Hotel built in paradise may just come true, as Villajoyosa´s building development moves forward.

The City Council released the decisions made during a plenary session on May 2 to enhance the evaluation of the plot in Paradis beach, where a hotel is being built.

The building development began this year with an investment from the Sol y Sombra Benidorm-based company, who are part of the Media Hoteles group.

The plot on which the hotel is being installed used to belong to the City Council who put it up for auction, after which it was bided and bought by Hotel Sol y Sombra.

The company shared the potential of the plot, stating that it is located in an “important residential population and close to the sea, with a beach and promenade, which represent a relevant demand.”

In building, the land allows for a ground floor with an addition of eight floors and has 30 per cent green area in response to the total surface; together making it a highly appealing tourist destination, a hidden paradise in Villajoyosa´s coast.