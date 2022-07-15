Greenpeace denounces Spanish and Portuguese ships for fishing baby sharks

The shark is one of the most threatened animals in the world, with 17 species in danger of extinction, such as the mako shark. Its biological characteristics make it more vulnerable, with a litter of 4 to 16 offspring after a gestation of between 15 and 18 months, and a spawning cycle every three years.

However, a moratorium on its fishing was not approved until 2021 and only for two years. The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) warned in 2017 that, even completely prohibiting its capture, its population would take more than 20 years to recover.

Regarding the blue shark, “the uncertainty is such that its current status is unknown, and it only enjoys a fishing quota in ICCAT that is difficult to implement”.

While the North Atlantic longline fishery originally targeted swordfish, according to Greenpeace: “It has come to depend on catching sharks to remain profitable” to the point that as early as 2005 ICCAT indicated that 70 per cent of the non-target catch of the Spanish fleet was sharks.

The global demand for shark products has increased in recent years and their populations “have plummeted by 70 per cent in the last 50 years”, said the report.