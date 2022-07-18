By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 5:57

BREAKING: Indiana mall gunman kills three and wounds two before civilian shoots him dead

A gunman has killed three people and wounded two more at a shopping mall in Indiana before being shot and killed by a member of the public.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has reported that a gunman went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Indiana this Sunday evening, July 17. He killed three people and wounded two more before an armed member of the public shot and killed him.

Chief Jim Ison from the Greenwood Police Department said the incident occurred at the Greenwood Park Mall. The now-deceased man apparently walked into the food court area of the shopping centre armed with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition. He then started firing indiscriminately.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country”, added the IMPD assistant chief of police, Chris Bailey.

“As you can imagine this kind of situation is horrible. We have what appears to be one shooter – an adult male”, Chief Ison told reporters later on at a press conference. The member of the public who shot the gunman was identified by the chief as a 22-year-old male, who he praised for his action.

The chief revealed that a suspicious-looking backpack suspected of containing a possible explosive device had been detected by his officers in a bathroom near the food court but that it was not the case. He refused to comment further on the backpack or its contents.

It was believed that the gunman was acting alone and there was no longer a threat added the chief, although the mall had been evacuated after the incident as a precaution.

