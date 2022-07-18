By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 16:55

BREAKING NEWS: Runway at RAF base Brize Norton melts in blistering UK heatwave Credit: Simon Annable/Shutterstock.com

The runway at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire, UK, has reportedly melted due to the extreme heatwave that has hit the nation, as reported on Monday, July 18.

The RAF has been forced to halt flights from its largest base, Brize Norton, after its runway melted due to the extreme temperatures hitting the nation, as reported by Skynews.

Contingency plans have reportedly been implemented in a bid to ensure there is no negative effect on military operations carried out from the base, according to an RAF source.

Another source reportedly confirmed that the runway had been impacted by the heatwave but did not confirm that it had melted.

Runways are often declared unsafe if the tarmac overheats, becoming too sticky to use safely.

Royal Air Force Brize Norton also known as RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, is located a rough 75 mi west north-west of London.

It is the largest station of the Royal Air Force, located near to the village of Brize Norton, and the towns of Carterton and Witney.

As the heatwave hits the UK, supermarket giant Aldi has started rationing water.

The popular supermarket is now limiting customers to one type of bottled water per person.

Leicester City Council also confirmed the closure of the beach and funfair due to the heat on Twitter on Sunday, July 17, in a tweet that read: “Please note that Leicester’s beach and funfair on Humberstone Gate will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as the Met Office issues its first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.”

