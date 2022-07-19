By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 19:43

BREAKING NEWS: Russian Republic of Tatarstan launches website calling for independence referendum Credit: freetatarstan.com

The Russian Republic of Tatarstan has launched a website calling for a referendum on its independence, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

The Russian Republic of Tatarstan’s website calling for an independence referendum stated:

“TATARSTAN NEEDS A REFERENDUM!”

“There are many of us! The Tatars are the second largest ethnic group in Russia. We have a lot of money – 8 out of 85 economies in the RF. We have a rich culture. We have developed tourism.”

“Until 14 December 2021 we had our own president. We can be admired by the whole world! But for some reason we allowed ourselves to be conquered by Moscow. ”

“Language learning has been restricted in schools. There is no longer a President. We are being depleted, our oil, agriculture, all the resources of the region are being taken advantage of. We still do not have independence. Demanding a referendum is fair! Stop feeding Moscow.”

Tatarstan’s website also stated:

“We are a peaceful people. We don’t want to take what is ours by force. But if we have to… Our guys are now gaining invaluable combat experience. Which they will then be able to use to defend their homeland of Tatarstan from the encroachments of the federal centre.”

“So let’s resolve everything peacefully and fraternally!”

The Republic of Tatarstan is a republic belonging to Russia, as part of its Volga Federal District, which is located in Eastern Europe.

Tatarstan’s capital and largest city Kazan is considered to be an important cultural centre for Russia. The Republic’s two official languages are Russian and Tatar.

The news of Tatarstan launching a website calling for independence follows reports of Transnistria proposing the signing of security guarantees with Moldova using Russia as a mediator.

