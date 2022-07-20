34-year-old British woman tragically dies on holiday in Turkey 

Jenna’s family have been told the tragic news by the British Embassy in Turkey but they are still waiting for more detailed information.

Paying tribute to Jenna family friend, Hayley Weston, who has known Jenna since they were youngsters described her as “bubbly” and “loving,” according to the Liverpool Echo on Wednesday, July 20.

Speaking to the Echo, Hayley said: “Jenna was well loved, bubbly, a really happy girl. She was chatty and had lots of friends. Jenna was popular, she had different friends but always had new friends because she was that outgoing.”

“She was dead loving, she had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Jenna was brought up by her nan and grandad so she cared for them because her mum had passed at a young age.”

“Her main job was a carer and she worked in different care homes. That was just her, that was her loving nature,” Hayley added.

“I am 28 now and I have known them for most of my life and have grown up with them. Me and Danielle used to rob Jenna’s clothes without her knowing and try and put them back and when she’d realise and she would go mad.”

Hayley continued: “We would be following her around when she was with her friends and have her friends around. We would be running in and trying to be the little class clowns, that kind of thing and making a show of her.”

“When we got older we went on nights out and stuff and things like that. We’ve literally grown up together.”

“She was like the older sister I never had, it’s like that older role model. She loved socialising, going out with friends on nights out and was funny.”

“She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and she babysat them. Jenna loved spending time with them and was very family-orientated. She drove everyone mad but everyone still loved her,” she said.

Hayley has now set up a GoFundMe page to help Jenna’s family with funeral costs. Writing on the fundraising page, Hayley said: “As you can imagine, everyone is absolutely heartbroken and I wanted to take the pressure from them, not having to worry about cost.”

“If anyone can spare any donations it will be greatly appreciated and I know they will be more than grateful.”

“No family should have to go through this.”