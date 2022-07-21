BREAKING: Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns, President set to dissolve parliament

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 10:51

MARIO DRAGHI has resigned as Prime Minister of Italy.

The decision from Mario Draghi comes after weeks of back and forth about his future as the Prime Minister of Italy.

“Italian President Sergio Mattarella today received Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who, after discussing the situation following the vote in the Senate, submitted his government’s resignation. The President of the Republic took note of this, and the government was instructed to carry out current duties,” the statement said.

After the Italian government collapsed on Thursday, July 14, Prime Minister Mario Draghi communicated his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

However, the country’s head of state rejected his offer of stepping down and summoned Draghi to appear before Parliament on Wednesday, July 20, where he explained his reasons for resigning.

At the hearing, it appeared that Draghi was going to try to fix the collation government but following months of political tensions and struggles between the parties involved, the 74-year-old made his decision.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.