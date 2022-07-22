All set for Benidorm Fest 2023 to choose Spain’s Eurovision entry

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2022 • 13:40

BENIDORM FEST: (r to l) Toni Perez Jose Manuel Perez Tornero, Ximo Puig and Maria Eizaguirre Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM FEST will again be part of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

The Costa Blanca resort will, with the collaboration of state broadcaster RTVE and the Generalitat, host the series of televised galas to choose Spain’s entry for next year’s festival.

Maria Eizaguirre, RTVE’s Communications director, recently confirmed that the two galas and grand finale would be held between January 29 and February 4.

The announcement came during the official presentation of Benidorm Fest 2023 in Paseo de Tamarindos on the Poniente beach, when Eizaguirre also revealed that singer Monica Naranjo would again be one of the presenters.

“Dreams returned with Benidorm Fest 2022 at a complicated time owing to the pandemic,” said Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez on signing the collaboration agreement with regional president Ximo Puig and RTVE’s president Jose Manuel Perez Tornero.

Perez also drew attention to the importance of the town hall’s collaboration with the Generalitat and RTVE on launching a new brand that combined the essence of what Benidorm had done for culture music in the past, referring to the Benidorm Song Festival which began in 1959 and was last held in 2006.

“The first edition of Benidorm Fest exceeded our expectations and our dreams,” regional president Ximo Puig admitted, during the presentation.

“It was a huge operation for music, for Benidorm, for the Generalitat and for RTVE and also provided great leverage for the participants,” Puig said.

“The 2023 edition will be unforgettable,” he predicted.

