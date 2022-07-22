By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 15:08

WATCH: Heartbreaking moment Spanish TV personality has daughter taken away by police Credit: Instagram: @yei_lara

Jennifer Lara, a popular Spanish TV personality has had her daughter taken away by police to be handed over to the child’s father.

The heartbreaking moment was recorded live and broadcast on social networks. The shocking video has since gone viral, showing the young woman crying inconsolably as she says goodbye to her daughter who also says goodbye to her mother between screams.

Credit: Twitter @RafaelGarciaLAF

Following several trials over the custody of the child, the judge ruled that Lara was to hand over her child immediately and if she refused to do so the police would be called in.

On Thursday, July 21, the police showed up outside her house and took the child, handing it over to the father, without the adaption period for which Jennifer Lara had allegedly been fighting for in court.

The TV personality also claimed that the child’s father had had no contact with her daughter over the last 15 months.

The video footage has sparked national outrage, with thousands of people taking to Twitter to post messages of support for the heartbroken mother:

“Absolutely nothing else matters in the Jennifer Lara case other than the welfare of the child, the baby clearly says she does NOT want to go to her father. He NEVER WAS! Why isn’t Twitter burning with this, why isn’t any politician talking about this?

#NoiseForJenniferLara”

No importa absolutamente nada más en el caso de Jennifer Lara q no sea el bienestar de la niña, la bebé dice claramente que NO quiere ir con su padre. Él NUNCA LO FUE!¿Por qué no está ardiendo Twitter con esto?¿Por qué ningún político está hablando de esto?#RuidoPorJenniferLara pic.twitter.com/Ct2I12dAO2 — Beína deAlejandro🎣 (@espinadecactus) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @espindadecactus

One user spoke about the unfair attacks on the father, to which another replied:

“of course, they say that the presumption of innocence should always prevail, the thing is that they “take” my son/daughter from me and I travel heaven, land, sea and air to be with him/her #RuidoPorJenniferLara”

por supuesto, dicen que siempre debe predominar la presunción de inocencia, la cosa es que a mí “me quitan” a mi hijx y recorro cielo tierra mar y aire para estar con el/ella #RuidoPorJenniferLara — h (@_realitiesfan) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @nigiri22 @_realitiesfan

Another user shared a petition for the TV personality:

Credit: Twitter @maritarey13

Another posted the hashtag “Noise for Jennifer Lara”, which is being used to support her.

#RuidoPorJenniferLara — i s m a b e g (@ismabeg) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ismabeg

Another Twitter user posted:

“I think it’s amazing how you can believe this man. When a couple separates, the man meets another woman and forgets about his children (+) #NoiseForJenniferLara”

“But a mother doesn’t, no matter how many men come after her, for a mother her child will always come first. Jennifer gives her life for her daughter, on the other hand the other one doesn’t give a damn, all he wants to do is hurt #RuidoPorJenniferLara”

En cambio una madre no, por muchos hombres que vengan después para la madre siempre su hijo será lo primero. Jennifer da la vida por su hija, en cambio al otro le importa tres pepinos lo único que quiere es hacer daño #RuidoPorJenniferLara — Noe (@NRomera__) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @NRomera_

Another person wrote:

“The abuser appears on Ya es mediodia, saying that the girl is fine (even he doesn’t believe it).

And that she has plenty of room. Someone tell this ignorant person that he is not a Siberian husky, he doesn’t need room to run, the most important thing has been taken away from him.”

Sale el maltratador en Ya es mediodia, diciendo que la niña está bien ( No sé lo cree ni el)

Y que tiene mucho espacio.

Que alguien le diga a ese ignorante que no es un husky siberiano, no necesita sitio para correr, lo más importante se lo han arrebatado.#RuidoPorJenniferLara — La nieta de María ♋ (@Osane_subire) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Osane_subire

Jennifer Lara is a Spanish TV personality best known for appearing on “Mujeres y hombres y viceversa” a Spanish dating show .

