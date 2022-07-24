Now is the time for Rosalia as she returns Barcelona on Motomami world tour

By Annie Dabb • 24 July 2022 • 10:38

Image - Rosalia: Ted Alexander Somerville

In the Palau Sant Jordi venue in Barcelona, more than 17,000 fans of Catalan singer Rosalia were treated to an almost 2 hour long concert to mark the 28 year old’s return to the stage this year on her Motomami world tour.

The venue was one of the stops on Rosalia’s Motomami World Tour on which the young singer is touring tracks from her latest album of the same name which was released in March of this year, although she also performed well known tracks like Malamente, her Blinding Lights remix and reggaeton classic Gasolina.

Rosalia invited some of her fans up on stage to dance with her at certain points of the night and the concert began with her professional dancers sporting helmets as a nod to the opening track of the gig, Saoko, as reported by catalannews.com

The pop-reggaeton star is doing multiple nights in the Catalan capital city, and expressed her pride to be “singing for my people and being at home”. She told the crowd that “stages are my favourite place in the world, but being in the Palau Sant Jordi venue makes me feel even happier”.

Her Motomami world tour will continue to other venues in 15 different countries, including the UK, Argentina, US and Canada and finishing in France.

Rosalia also gave fans an exclusive look into the real her as she cut her hair extensions and removed her makeup on stage, throwing the used towel she’d used at adoring fans. However, perhaps one of the most touching moments was her ode to her nephew Genis, after him her song G3 N15 is named.

