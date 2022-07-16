Pure outrage as Madrid Puro Reggaeton festival has been cancelled.

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 15:06

Image - daddy yankee: christoper nagy/shutterstock

The Madrid Puro Reggaeton festival has been cancelled at short notice yesterday, just 1 day before the event was supposed to take place today and tomorrow. Would-be attendees have been assured that their tickets will be refunded.

Despite the festival having been in the works for several months, madridreggaetonfestival published a statement on social media that the festival would not go ahead “as it has not been possible to reach an agreement to move the event forward.”

The festival organisers were surprised to receive a message from the community of Madrid denying their right to license the Madrid Puro Reggaeton festival, despite the eager anticipation of some 35,000 festival goers.

A similar situation occurred earlier this month in which Barcelona Beach Festival was confirmed to go ahead last minute after rectifying it’s failure to meet certain health and safety requirements and carry out an adequate risk assessment of the event space.

The Reggaeton festival was cancelled due to health and safety precautions which were not authorised by the Community of Madrid. Instead of being held at the Caia Magica, the festival organisers proposed to Madrid’s town council that it be held at the Estado Wanda Metropolitano which has better access, a better public transport connection and more space, and where a full safety check had been carried out.

The festival would have been the final date on Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee‘s retirement tour, according to venezuela.detailzero.com. Other Reggaeton stars who would have taken to the stage include Bad Gyal, Juan Magan, Gente de Zona, OMar Montes and Natti Natasha.

Promoters of the festival have expressed their regret that people will not get to witness Daddy Yankee’s performance as a “historic milestone” in Spain’s musical culture and legacy.

