Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal rises again on Monday, July 25

24 July 2022

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

The price of electricity rises by two per cent this Monday, July 25, in Spain and Portugal, remaining above €250/MWh for the third consecutive day.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise by two per cent this Monday, July 25, compared to today, Sunday, July 24. Specifically, the price will stand at €256.21/MWh. This leaves the price for PVPC customers above €250/MWh for the third consecutive day.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator ( OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €158.02/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s maximum price will be recorded from midnight to 1am, at €186.58/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €125.12/MWh, will occur between 6pm and 7pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €98.19/MWh to the gas companies to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain and Portugal would be on average around €303/MWh. That is around €47/MWh more than with the compensation for clients of the regulated tariff, who will consequently pay around 15 per cent less on average.

