By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 14:57

Russian crane operator and TikTok star dies in freak accident aged 32 Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

A Russian crane operator and TikTok star from Tyumen, Siberia, died after a construction crane fell, on Tuesday, July 26.

Russian crane operator and TikTok star Elvira Demidova, 32, died on the afternoon of July 26, when the gantry crane in which she was working fell due to strong winds at the construction site of DSU Mostostroy 11 in Tyumen.

The woman reportedly fell out of the cab from a height of 12 metres and died on the spot.

Following the incident, a criminal case has been initiated by Russia’s Investigative Committee, under part 2 of article 216 of Russia’s Criminal Code (violation of safety rules when carrying out construction or other work, resulting in death by negligence).

Elvira Demidova, had reached more than 40,000 followers on her TikTok account before her tragic passing, as reported by Baza.

The news of the death of the Russian TikTok star follows reports of Russia’s government latest scheme, a “golden visa” scheme that would allow foreigners to be able to obtain residence permit, in a bid to attract foreign investment.

To obtain the “golden visa” currently in development by Russia’s government, foreigners would either need to invest 30 million roubles in a Russian company, hire 25 Russian citizens or purchase Russian real estate.

Russia’s latest scheme would reportedly allow foreigners to reduce the procedure for obtaining a residence permit from one and a half years to six months.

