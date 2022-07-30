By Matthew Roscoe • 30 July 2022 • 20:09

Canada's "mandatory" assault-style firearms buyback program sparks online debate. Image: PRESSLAB/Shutterstock.com

CANADA’S government unveiled further details regarding their mandatory buyback program for “assault-style” weapons, which was revealed a few days ago.

On Thursday, July 28, Public Safety Canada announced its compensation price list for Canadians who return their firearms as part of the mandatory buyback program. The announcement continued to cause debate among social media users on Saturday, July 30.

Included in the offer are more than 1,500 models and variants of “assault-style” weapons which were placed on the Canadian government’s banned list for “sale and use of on May 1, 2020.”

“It will be mandatory for individuals to participate in the buyback program, have their assault-style firearms rendered inoperable at the government’s expense, or otherwise lawfully disposed of,” said Public Safety Canada in a statement.

The Canadian government will now buy back AR platform firearms under the mandatory scheme for $1,337 per rifle – a reflection of what owners paid for them pre-2020.

Here’s a list of prohibited firearms and what the government is offering gun owners:

AR Platform firearms such as the M16, AR-10, and AR-15 rifles, and the M4 carbine: $1,337

Beretta Cx4 Storm: $1,317

CZ Scorpion EVO 3 carbine and CZ Scorpion EVO 3 pistol: $1,291

M14 Rifle: $2,612

Robinson Armament XCR rifle: $2,735

Ruger Mini-14 rifle: $1,407

SG-550 rifle and SG-551 carbine: $6,209

SIG Sauer MCX, MPX forearms such as the SIG Sauer SIG MPX carbine, and the SIG Sauer SIG MPX pistol: $2,369

Vz58 rifle: $1,139

Social media users have continued to react to the news of the mandatory buyback program in Canada, with people offering very differing opinions.

One person wrote: “‘mandatory firearms buyback program’ That’s a nifty way of saying confiscation with extra steps.”

"mandatory firearms buyback program" That's a nifty way of saying confiscation with extra steps. — Gameolitics (@Ell3mentz) July 30, 2022

Speaking of the US’ 2nd amendment, one person said: “Glad it saves people’s lives. 2nd amendment never assumed the invention of assault rifles and rocket launchers.”

I’m sure you approve of this and glad it saves peoples lives. 2nd amendment never assumed invention of assault rifles and rocket launchers — LifeIsBeautiful (@globeseeyar) July 30, 2022

Another said: “Totally absurd. The purpose of the second amendment is explicitly for people to have weapons to overthrow the government if necessary.”

Totally absurd. The purpose of the second amendment is explicitly for people to have weapons to overthrow the government if necessary. — MKAETERNA (@MKAETERNA) July 30, 2022

“Gun control laws have never been about crime,” another wrote.

“They are always about fear of the citizenry and political control. All one has to do is see how little they have done to stop the gun violence in Chicago, Baltimore, DC, etc… etc… Everything is political, nothing is logical.”

Gun control laws have never been about crime. They are always about fear of the citizenry, and political control. All one has to do is see how little they have done to stop the gun violence in Chicago, Baltimore, DC, etc… etc… Everything is political, nothing is logical. — Sirius Professor (Why so Sirius?) (@Siriusprofessor) July 30, 2022

One person on Twitter wrote: “‘Buyback’ needs quotes too. The government never sold the firearms to owners. It is forced confiscation.”

“Buyback” needs quotes too. Government never sold the firearms to owners. It is forced confiscation. https://t.co/7ASnPqfGyu — Walter Sobchak (@_Superspreader_) July 30, 2022

“Buyback? Did the government sell them to the people? And now they’re buying them back? Just call it tyranny. That’s the accurate word,” another said.

Buyback? Did the government sell them to the people? And now they're buying them back? Just call it tyranny. That's the accurate word. https://t.co/cNNeXr7fpO — Chris Rossini (@ChrisRossini) July 30, 2022

Another person wrote: “Before you realise it they will impose Mandatory Programs for every type of weapon. American friends do not comply, this is one of your most basic constitutional rights! Don’t be like us Europeans.”

Before you realise it they will impose Mandatory Programs for every type of weapon. American friends do not comply, this is one of your most basic constitutional right! Don't be like us Europeans. — Mr. Anderson (@gold2point0) July 30, 2022

“EXCELLENT GET THEM OFF THE STREETS! Ottawa offers $1,337 apiece for AR-15 rifles under a mandatory buyback program,” one person on Twitter said.

EXCELLENT GET THEM OFF THE STREETS! Ottawa offers $1,337 apiece for AR-15 rifles under mandatory buyback program – CBC News https://t.co/aNC4VbBlhy via @GoogleNews — MD WTH I Stand With Ukraine (@maryderrickart) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, a poll on Alaska Highway News, a Canadian news outlet, suggested that people were not in favour of the buyback scheme.

