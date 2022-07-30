Torremolinos closes July with hotel occupancy close to 95 per cent

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 2:51

Image of Torremolinos in Malaga province. Credit: [email protected]_On

The Costa del Sol holiday resort of Torremolinos closed July with an incredible hotel occupancy of close to 95 per cent.

According to data provided by the Association of Hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) this Friday, July 29, the Malaga resort of Torremolinos closed July with a hotel occupancy close to 95 per cent. Specifically, the town finished July with 92.49 per cent of its hotel capacity full, a figure higher than the same month prior to the pandemic in 2019.

Both national and international tourists continue to visit Torremolinos and the town maintains an upward trend with a positive evolution of all tourist indicators.

The Aehvos forecast shows that the famous Costa del Sol holiday resort is the most popular destination in Malaga province in August. An estimated capacity of 90.93 per cent is predicted, and the town also leads the forecast for hotel occupancy in September, with 85.94 per cent of its beds sold.

These good prospects give continuity to the data with which the month of June concluded. According to the INE Hotel Occupancy Survey, Torremolinos was the most visited town in all of Andalusia with 545,077 overnight stays.

This trend in the occupancy levels of the hotel sector is endorsed by the growth in employment and the reactivation of economic activity with data similar to, or higher than, 2019.

The number of existing establishments in the town is already higher than those in the second quarter of 2019 in all sectors. There are a total of 6,001 establishments, a figure never reached until now. This serves to highlight the increase in the services sector, according to the Argos Observatory of the Junta de Andalucia.

Figures from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), also indicate that the profitability indicators of the hotel sector also show a recovery and an upward trend.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.