By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 18:31

El Campello's 'asphalt operation' begins affecting 57 roads on the Costa Blanca. Image: El Campello Town Hall

With an investment of €1M between now and December 31, the asphalt of 57 roads in Costa Blanca’s, El Campello’s municipality will be repaired.

The works will be divided into three large geographical areas: the north, the urban area-Vincle and Muchavista, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, August 2.

Tizor, the machinery company awarded the works, arrived on Friday, July 29.

On Tuesday, August 2 the machine has begun work specifically on Biar street (north zone). Road rollers, drills, trucks, sweepers and tar deposits will remain in that area to then move to the town centre and Vincle, then finish the work in the Muchavista area.

El Campello’s Mayor, Juanjo Berenguer, and the Councilor for Works and Services, Rafa Galvan (PP), today visited Biar Street and the small roundabout where the road ends, where they have been able to verify that the operators work with the required speed.

By geographical areas, the affected streets will be the following:

North Zone

Almadrava Avenue, N-332 between Alkabir and San Bartolome street crossing, Alcocer de Planes, Alcolecha, Alfafara, Alquerías de Aznar, Almudeina, Balones, Bisau, Ports, Burgos, Teulada, London, Amsterdam, Andorra La Vella, Huesca, Copenhagen, Cabeço d’Or, Dolores, Biar, Benifallim, Benimantell, Orihuela (between Torrevieja and Dolores), San Miguel de Salinas, Benifato (until Torrevieja street), Penyassegat, Rap de Les Penyes, Beniardá, and Gerret (between Carritxal and Apareguda avenues).

Urban area-Vincle

Juan Sebastián Elcano, Elx, Metro, Jorge Juan, Pal, Miguel Hernandez, Musician Alonso, Musician Eslava, Musician Granados and in front of Plaza Trinidad, Musician Amadeo Vives, Musician Guerrero, crossing of the Vincle, municipal warehouse, Pius XII, Valencia, Forsaken, Sol, Ramón y Cajal and Fray Juan Tensa.

Muchavista

Menorca, Calafats, Cabrera, Juan de la Cierva, Jacinto Benavente, Alicante, Cartagena, Mariners and Bilbao and Pinoso Street.