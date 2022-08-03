By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 15:54

Benidorm's opening to Lions Costa Blanca Camp is a roaring success

The 2022 Lions Costa Blanca Camp organised by the International Association of Lions Clubs has officially been opened!

Every year the Lions all over the world organise a youth exchange program with the aim of giving young people a better insight into how people live and work in other countries.

This year’s Lions Costa Blanca Camp kicked off on Tuesday, August 2 at 7.pm, when, starting from Avenida Bilbao street, 18 ambassadors from 13 different nationalities marched along Benidorm’s beach front esplanade carrying flags and accompanied by local police and a three-piece band.

The young Lions arrived at Benidorm’s Town Hall, where they received a warm welcome from club officials and local authorities who all gave speeches following a showing of introductory videos of each young ambassador.

Participants this year have come from the Netherlands, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Estonia, America, France, Austria, Turkey and India.

The participants will now stay at the International School Lope de Vega until August 14, where they will enjoy daily activities such as trips to Valencia, Alicante, Guadalest, Fuentes de Algar, Terra Mitica, Terra Natura, Aqualandia, as well as sports and team building activities.

With over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members (including the youth wing Leo) in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world, Lions Clubs International was founded in Chicago in 196.

Camp director for this year’s youth exchange and President of the Lions club in Alfaz del Pi, Alain Van de Merlen, would like to encourage as many people to join the club as possible.

Those interested can contact Alain on 618246031 or at [email protected]

