By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 19:05

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine should carry warning for possible heart side-effects. Image: StanislavSukhin/Shutterstock.com

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending that Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation that could be triggered as a side effect.

The EMA confirmed that the heart conditions – myocarditis and pericarditis – should be listed as new side effects in the product information for the vaccine, Reuters confirmed on Wednesday, August 3.

When discussing the Novavax Covid vaccine the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Doctor Sandra Fryhofer who is the liaison to the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices said: “We now have a third type of vaccine in the fight against COVID.”

“A two-dose series of Novavax protein subunit COVID vaccine is now recommended for unvaccinated adults 18 and older for primary vaccination against COVID.”

“This protein-based platform is new for COVID vaccines but it’s not really new.”

“This technology has been around for more than 30 years. It’s already been used in making other vaccines, for example, for flu, hepatitis B and whooping cough.”

“This vaccine contains harmless spike protein subunits with an adjuvant added to boost immune response.”

“And unlike mRNA vaccines, protein-based vaccines do not contain any genetic material.”

“Our vast experience with protein subunit vaccines should be reassuring to those who worry about the newness of mRNA vaccine technology.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.