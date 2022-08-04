Watch Chili Pepes Tributo in Estepona, Andalucia

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 9:38

Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Chili Pepes Tributo – Estepona, Andalucia. Image - Chili Pepes

On Friday 5th August 2022, at 23.00 pm Chili Pepes Tributo will be performing at, Louie Louie Live in Estepona.

For more information [email protected]

Louie Louie Live Estepona, Av Luis, Edifico Puertosol. Puerto Deportivo Estepona, Andalucia.

Please note the above is spelt correctly red hot chili pepes are a tribute band .