Palma’s seafront promenade to be completely transformed in ambitious project

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 20:24

Palma's seafront promenade will be completely transformed in an ambitious project. Credit: Palma Town Hall

The changes to be made to Palma’s seafront promenade will make it a greener, more modern and more pedestrian-friendly place.

On July 27, the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) announced its plans to remodel Palma’s seafront promenade in October. The execution budget will be around €38 million, excluding VAT, and the works are expected to take 20 months to complete.

The Martínez Lapeña-Torres Arquitectes architectural studio, headed by architect Elías Torres, together with the Grup TYPSA team, presented the project. The presentation was also attended by the mayor of Palma, Jose Hila.

The mayor said: “The remodelling project is very ambitious. Palma is already being transformed into a more sustainable and greener city, where the citizens are the main protagonists. It will also boost commercial activity in the area and create employment, two fundamental issues.”

The Ibizan architect Elías Torres gave details of the project. According to him, the pedestrian areas will be significantly widened, the number of palm trees and flowerbeds will be doubled and there will be new benches, children’s play areas and other structures.

