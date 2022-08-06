By Matthew Roscoe • 06 August 2022 • 17:39

Shock as 24-year-old hurler Dillon Quirke dies after mid-game collapse on the pitch. Image: Tipperary GAA/Official

SHOCKWAVES have been sent through Tipperary in Ireland and the sport of hurling after Dillon Quirke, a young hurler for Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA, collapsed during a game on Friday, August 5.

Dillon Quirke was playing for his side against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles when he suddenly collapsed in the first half and despite being rushed to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, died later that night.

Tipperary GAA said: “[We extend our] heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.”

“Dillon became ill during Friday evenings County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.”

Tributes poured into social media for the 24-year-old following his sudden death.

Andrew Fryday, Clonoulty-Rossmore’s chairman, told RTÉ News: “He was a pure gentleman, a lovely, lovely young man who had anything you’d want in a hurler. A fine, big strong man. Fit and able, a leader on the field. He was captain of our club team this year, he led from the front.

“His uncle in law Declan Ryan, our former Tipperary manager, was manager and coach of the team. Dillon absolutely loved him, he’d do anything for him.

“We were very hopeful this year that we would drive on and do the repeat of 2018 and put another county final on the table.

“Dillon also won an under-21 county final that year for his club, in ’18, and he won a county final here with the club in 2014 at U16. His curriculum vitae was absolutely immense.

“We were so looking forward to him leading the way for the next number of years for us.”

The President of Ireland Michael Daniel Higgins wrote on Saturday, August 6: “As President of Ireland, I would like to express my condolences to everyone who knew Dillon Quirke after his death. This is a huge loss to his family, friends and the entire community he was involved with. At the right hand of God was his soul.”

Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, ba mhaith liom mo chomhbhrón a dhéanamh le gach éinne a raibh aithne acu ar Dillon Quirke i ndiaidh a bháis. Is cailleadh ollmhór é seo dá chlann, dá chairde agus den chomhphobal iomlán a raibh baint aige leis. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 6, 2022

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Saturday, August 6: “Shocked and saddened by the passing of Dillon Quirke.

“My deepest sympathies to all his family, friends, his teammates and all the community in Tipperary.”

Munster Rugby Club wrote: “Our sincere condolences to the Quirke family, Dillon’s friends, teammates & all of the hurling community @ClonRossGAA @TipperaryGAA 🙏 May Dillon rest in peace🕯.”

One person on Twitter wrote: “Truly awful and tragic news. Tipperary is in a state of shock and sorrow tonight. To all of Dillon Quirke’s family and friends, my thoughts are with you.”

Clare FM wrote: “Tri-colour flying at half mast in Cusack Park for todays ClareSFC double header in memory of the late Dillon Quirke. A minutes silence will also be held before each game for the ClonRossGAA clubman. RIP.”

“What a poignant photo by @SportsFocusIe. RIP Dillon,” Mark O’Leary wrote.

What a poignant photo by @SportsFocusIe

A touching, minute’s silence was held for Dillon Quirke of @TipperaryGAA & @ClonRossGAA, by officials, @DubGAAOfficial & @AontroimGAA U16 hurling squads before the start of Micheal Foley U16 hurling championship today. May he RIP.”

The GPA wrote: “The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland. We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young.”

Hurling fanatic Buff Egan said: “Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Clonoulty and Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a Tipperary SHC game with his club this evening. Devastating that a young man of 24 with his whole life ahead of him has sadly left this World. Rest in Peace Dillon.”

