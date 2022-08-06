London’s public transport to grind to a halt as London bus drivers strike

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 9:18

London Bus - Image S-F/Shutterstock.com

London’s public transport will grind to a halt later this month after it was confirmed on Saturday, August 6 that bus drivers employed by London United will strike.

The strike will see more than 1,600 bus drivers join rail and tube strikers on August 19 and 20, in a dispute over pay.

Unite, the union involved, said that the company was only offering 3.6 per cent in 2022 and a further 4.2 per cent in 2023. That they say would result in a real pay cut for drivers who already earn substantially less than their counterparts on the Tube and railways.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase.

“Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay and conditions of its members.

“Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.”

The decision by drivers to strike on the same day as Tube and Train workers, will be a huge blow to London’s economy. London is reliant on its public transport and these strikes will result in the city grinding to a halt, affecting businesses as well as workers.

