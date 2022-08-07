By Laura Kemp • 07 August 2022 • 9:39
Reggae under the stars with UB40 at Marbella Arena. Image - EWN
UB40 fans were all on their feet on Saturday, August 6, at the Marbella Arena watching the band perform their iconic songs such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, Cherry Oh Baby, Falling in Love with You and I Got You Babe.
The bars and restaurants outside of the arena were all buzzing with people enjoying food and drinks in the sun before going into the venue!
Marbella’s Nicole King was at the event enjoying the music, along with thousands of others dancing to their hit songs. Ali Campbell sounded as fresh as ever in a truly polished performance, where he also communicated with the crowd who were all on their feet.
The Marbella Arena is an amazing venue and holds just over 5,000 people and the concert was part of their “A Real Labor of love 40th-anniversary tour”.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
