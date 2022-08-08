By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 18:01

Costa Blanca's Alicante begins work on a walking area for pets. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Alicante City Council has started the works to create a new area for walking pets in Cabo de las Huertas, between Calle Palangre and Calle Redes in Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

The works, promoted by the Department of Parks and Gardens of the Department of the Environment, are to be carried out by Engineering and Management of Irrigation and Landscape S.L.

The company were awarded this initiative with their bid of €43,493.45, Alicante Town Hall confirmed on Monday, August 8.

The Mayor of Alicante, Manuel Villar Sola, explained that “the green area located between Palangre and Redes streets is currently in a fairly degraded state, due to the lack of infrastructure in the area.”

“This space is usually used to walk the pets of the neighbouring neighbours and is not suitable for such use. That is why this project is intended to meet the public’s request to create a closed space for pet walks.”

The works will consist of the installation of a fence providing access with two double doors.

A perimeter vegetable hedge will be planted and benches will be installed as well as a drinking fountain for pets.

The works began on Friday, August 5, with the start of cleaning and clearing of the area.

