Debut for the newest generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 R

Image of the new Porsche 911 GT3 R. Credit: Porsche newsroom

The new Porsche 911 GT3 R will be unveiled at this year’s 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

As announced today, Monday, August 8, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R will be unveiled to the public at this year’s 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. From the 2023 season, Porsche customer teams can campaign the new racing vehicle in worldwide motorsport events that adhere to the GT3 regulations.

This latest vehicle is based on the latest 992-generation 911. Compared to its predecessor, the new 911 GT3 R features a larger engine producing up to 416 kW (565 PS), a more constant aerodynamic performance and an optimised vehicle balance.

Development began in 2019. Priority was given to further improving the driveability for professionals and so-called gentleman drivers, as well as tapping larger performance reserves for different Balance of Performance (BoP) classifications. Another focus was on streamlining the handling of the race car for the teams and reducing the running costs.

“The new 911 GT3 R has big shoes to fill”, said Michael Dreiser, Sales Director at Porsche Motorsport. “Its forerunner has won almost everything there is to win in the GT3 scene in four seasons since 2019. Its stand-out successes include overall victories at the 24-hour races at the Nurburgring and also here at Spa-Francorchamps”.

“Raced by our customers, the predecessor scored class victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. The new model faces a massive workload in the hands of the Porsche customer racing teams”, he added.

After the GT3 class was announced as a professional category in the North American IMSA series, the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship follows suit. From 2024, GT3 racing cars such as the new 911 GT3 R will be eligible to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time.

