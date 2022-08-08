Malaga resident arrested for suspected theft of copper wiring from Valencian railway lines

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 1:02

Image of a Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil has arrested a Malaga resident on suspicion of stealing copper wiring from railway lines in the Valencian Community.

As reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement on Sunday, August 7, a resident of Malaga was arrested in Valencia. He stands accused of stealing copper wiring worth an estimated €5,000 euros from railway tracks in various locations in the Valencian Community.

‘Operation Zibre’ was launched last February when a series of thefts of copper wiring began on the Valencia-Madrid railway. They occurred in the municipalities of Buñol, Caudete, Cheste, Chiva, Faitanar, Picaña, Requena, and Siete Aguas.

These thefts caused a real danger because the absence of wiring could create an overload in the circuitry, and cause the electrocution of any worker or user of the railway line.

Apparently, the perpetrator of the robberies waited for the last train of the day to pass and subsequently cut the copper cables with the largest diameter. He then peeled it on location, before removing it.

Investigations established that when the suspect committed the robberies he was living in Valencia, but shortly after, he changed his residence to Malaga. The 43-year-old man of Romanian origin was eventually detained by the Guardia Civil in Malaga province.

He was charged with suspected involvement in 21 crimes of robbery with force, and another 20 of public disorder. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction No2 of Requena.

