BBC accused of being ageist after latest star in a long line quits

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 16:12

Fans are upset to hear that Paul O'Grady, who worked on BBC2 for over 14 years has now quit.

We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2. We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future. 🧡https://t.co/ty9KxHdDLd pic.twitter.com/pjh6SR5TXD — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) August 9, 2022

The BBC exodus continues as Paul O’Grady pushed out of Radio 2. Evans, Norton, Clarkson, Paxman, Neil & Marr all jumping ship 🚢 They might as well give up on the licence fee – nobody left to pay other than Lineker… pic.twitter.com/HxzR5wsxwM — Alex Belfield (@celebrityradio) August 9, 2022

Aye! No wonder AGEISM! . I am young and do not want to live in an ageist world when I am older #StandUpAgainstAgeism. I dont watch telly, so when Steve Wright in the Afternoon goes I will ditch the TV licence am not paying for ageism. Disgrace of a place. Sinking ship. — RetroMusic (@RetroMusic152) August 9, 2022

What is going on at @BBCRadio2 ? You appear to be on a mission to rid the station of its loyal listeners. I’ve always defended the @BBC and the license fee but you are making it harder to defend by the day!!! Don’t forget, there’s a difference between broadcaster and celebrity! — Richie Brewer (@richie_brewer) August 9, 2022

What a half arsed & lukewarm announcement for a great person who will be sorely missed. Well done Radio 2 – you are systematically destroying what was once a great radio station. Still – why bother with what the listeners want? The BBC is a disgrace these days. — Widget (@Widget57529543) August 9, 2022

