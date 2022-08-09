BREAKING: HUGE explosions reported at Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea Close
Trending:

BBC accused of being ageist after latest star in a long line quits

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 16:12

Fans are upset to hear that Paul O'Grady, who worked on BBC2 for over 14 years has now quit. Image: Paul O'Grady/Instagram

Fans are upset to hear that Paul O’Grady, who worked on BBC2 for over 14 years has now quit. 

In a short post announcing the resignation, the BBC said: We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.

We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future. 🧡

Voice of Reason journalist, Alex Belfield, posted: “The BBC exodus continues as Paul O’Grady pushed out of Radio 2.”

“Evans, Norton, Clarkson, Paxman, Neil & Marr all jumping ship 🚢”

“They might as well give up on the licence fee – nobody left to pay other than Lineker.”

Fans of Paul were quick to comment. One follower tweeted: “Aye! No wonder AGEISM!  I am young and do not want to live in an ageist world when I am older #StandUpAgainstAgeism.”

“I don’t watch telly, so when Steve Wright in the Afternoon goes I will ditch the TV licence am not paying for ageism. Disgrace of a place. Sinking ship.”

Another posted: “What is going on at @BBCRadio2″

” You appear to be on a mission to rid the station of its loyal listeners. I’ve always defended the @BBC and the license fee but you are making it harder to defend by the day!!!”

“Don’t forget, there’s a difference between broadcaster and celebrity!”

Another commented: “What a half-arsed & lukewarm announcement for a great person who will be sorely missed. Well done Radio 2 – you are systematically destroying what was once a great radio station.”

“Still – why bother with what the listeners want? The BBC is a disgrace these days.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading