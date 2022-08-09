By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 10:58

BREAKING NEWS: Comedian Ellie Taylor confirmed as latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Comedian Ellie Taylor has been confirmed as the latest contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing’s latest contestant, Ellie Taylor is best known for her appearances in 8 Out of 10 Cats, Fake Reaction, Mock the Week, The Lodge, Stand-Up Central and The Mash Report among other TV shows.

Born on November 28, 1983, the English comedian and TV personality has written and performed in five different stand-up shows including Elliementary, Cravings and This Guy.

Taylor has also written a book titled My Child and Other Mistakes which has since become a Sunday Times bestseller.

The news follows TV presenter, radio host and DJ, Tyler West being confirmed as the seventh celebrity taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

He began his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, and has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia, as well as the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Strictly Come Dancing Sunday, on August 7, unveiled the sixth celebrity contestant for this year’s series. Ellie Simmonds OBE, best known as a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer and broadcaster, signed up for the popular BBC show due to start in September.

Simmonds expressed her excitement tweeting: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!”.

