Renowned Pulitzer prize-winning author passes away aged 89

By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 3:04

Image of a person using a typewriter. Credit: MJgraphics/Shutterstock

David McCullough, the renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning author has passed away aged 89.

David McCullough, the renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning author passed away on, Sunday, August 7, at the age of 89. His death was confirmed this, Monday, August 8, by his daughter.

She told the New York Times that her father died at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts. No cause of death was disclosed. His death occurred just two months after his wife Rosalee Barnes on June 9.

His presidential biographies first in 1992, of Harry Truman, then again in 2001, of John Adams in 2001, are two of McCullough’s most famous literary works. They both won coveted Pulitzer Prizes and were subsequently turned into miniseries on television.

A writing career of more than 50 years saw David McCullough produce some stunning works, including novels about the Panama Canal and the Brooklyn Bridge, and how they were constructed. ‘The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal’, penned in 1977, won a National Book Award, as did his 1981 work, ‘Mornings on Horseback’.

In 2006 the Presidential Medal of Freedom was awarded to the writer from Pittsburgh, by then-President George W Bush. “For those who question the importance of history, David likes to quote Harry Truman, who said, ‘The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know'”, said Mr Bush as he handed the award.

“David McCullough reminds us that ‘The laws we live by, the freedoms we enjoy, the institutions that we take for granted … are all the work of other people who went before us.'”, the President added.

David’s fellow authors were quick to pay tribute to him on social media. Walter Isaacson, writer of numerous best-sellers, including The Code Breaker, The Innovators, Leonardo, Franklin, Einstein, and Steve Jobs, tweeted @WalterIsaacson:

His excellence as a writer was matched by his honor, kindness, and sweetness as a human. He was the consummate storyteller and gentleman. https://t.co/CzSblI78tK — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 8, 2022

Jon Meacham, famous for penning ‘His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis & The Power of Hope’, ‘The Soul of America’, and ‘Franklin & Winston’, among others, posted @jmeacham:

A generous man who chose to believe the best about America, and about Americans. May light perpetual shine upon him. David McCullough, Best-Selling Explorer of America’s Past, Dies at 89 https://t.co/MRR1gfhiJW — Jon Meacham (@jmeacham) August 8, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.