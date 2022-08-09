By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 1:05

Image of the explosion at the oil storage facility in Matanzas Bay, Cuba. Credit [email protected] / Cubadebate

Another explosion has occurred at the Matanzas Bay oil storage facility that has now been on fire for almost 4 days.

UPDATE: Tuesday, August 9 at 00.18am

There have been reports of another explosion at the Matanzas Bay oil storage facility. It is not immediately clear what has exploded. Images and video uploaded onto social media show a fierce blaze with clouds of thick black smoke swirling up into the sky.

Helicopters had previously been seen flying overhead and dropping water onto the two adjacent storage tanks in an effort to cool them and stop them from exploding.

#Matanzas, cuánta entrega y compromiso de los pilotos de la Fuerza Aérea Revolucionaria, tripulaciones del Ejército Central, Oriental y Occidental dan cobertura a disímiles misiones en siniestro de Supertanqueros, extinción, traslados y observación. #FuerzaCuba, #FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/KjxJ2EdgJM — Ejército Central Cuba (@CentralEjercito) August 8, 2022

It was reported a few hours ago that 101 people had already been discharged from the various hospitals that had been treating them.

Acaba de explotar en la bahía de matanzas ahora mismo todo en cuestiónes de segundos #FuerzaCuba #FuerzaMatanzas pic.twitter.com/WCakN1QA2S — Leoxander👨🏻‍⚕️🤍 (@Leoxander00) August 8, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, August 7 at 8:30pm

The container vessel Maria Cristina arrived in Matanzas Bay this morning, Sunday, August 7. She has the capacity to help evacuate 6,000 tons of fuel from the two storage tanks that are not yet affected by the blaze that is still raging, as reported by @cubadebatecu.

🚢 En la bahía de Matanzas, el buque María Cristina, con capacidad para evacuar 6 000 toneladas de combustible. pic.twitter.com/t84geB0WZm — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 7, 2022

An A340-600 aircraft arrived from Venezuela in the early hours of the morning, transporting solidarity aid to help put out the fire.

En la madrugada arribó la aeronave A340-600 de la aerolínea Conviasa, procedente de Venezuela, con la ayuda solidaria para contribuir a sofocar el incendio desatado en la Base de Supertanqueros, ubicada en la zona industrial de Matanzas.https://t.co/1Ep6mNJopx — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 7, 2022

UPDATE: Sunday, August 7 at 02.22am

As tweeted by @cubadebatecu, this, Sunday, August 7, the Cuban government has announced that by presidential order, specialized personnel from Mexican company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will fly in this morning to assist with extinguishing the morning blaze at the oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba. Teams from Venezuela will also fly in.

Solidaridad ante grave accidente en terminal de supertanqueros de #Matanzas se hace presente. En tarde noche de hoy sábado arribarán vuelos de #Venezuela y #Mexico. Recibidos ofrecimientos de ayuda de #Rusia #Argentina #Chile, #Nicaragua Unión Europea y #NNUU. #CubaNoEstaSola — Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca) August 6, 2022

There have been offers of help from all corners of the globe, including Russia, Argentina , Chile, Nicaragua, and Europe .

Strong winds are creating a significant possibility of the flames jumping into the two other storage tanks located in the same complex. Firefighters and rescue teams have been withdrawn from the vicinity of the two burning storage tanks due to the extreme heat and danger to their lives.

Residents have been assured by the authorities that there is no immediate danger posed to them by this incident.

UPDATE: Saturday, August 6 at 8:47pm

The Cuban government has requested international help to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out after lightning struck a supertanker crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas. The ensuing fire spread to an adjacent tank which subsequently exploded, as reported on Twitter by @cubadebatecu .

Cuba solicita cooperación internacional para sofocar gran incendio Cuba solicitó hoy ayuda y asesoramiento internacional para sofocar el gran incendio que sigue sin control en una base de supertanqueros de crudo en Matanzas pic.twitter.com/5QQs7PXaNs — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 6, 2022

Firefighting teams are continuing to try and bring the blaze under control. Roberto de la Torre, operations chief of the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division, stated that the aggregate that has been poured into the area prevents the fire from reaching the generator sets near the fire area: “The aggregate works as a firewall”, he explained .

Helicopters have been tackling the fire from above, while the two remaining tanks are being cooled in an effort to prevent them from also catching fire. The tanks are made of steel and aluminum.

Casualties of the fire have been admitted to the Faustino Perez provincial hospital, while another 157 beds are reportedly being made available in 6 other provinces of the country, to care for the injured.

Imágenes desde Matanzas 📽️ Oliver Zamora/ Cubadebate pic.twitter.com/GwAYgfD8b4 — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6 at 6:37pm

As reported by the Cuban presidency today, Saturday, August 6, at least 17 firefighters are missing after a fire caused an explosion in the western city of Matanzas . A lightning strike caused the initial blaze when it hit storage tanks containing crude oil at around 7pm local time.

According to reports, around 67 people have been injured, with three in critical condition. The affected crude oil tanks, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, are located at the Supertanker Base in an industrial area of ​​Matanzas, near the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant . one of the largest in Cuba.

#Cuba Posible rayo impactó en el tanque 52 de almacenamiento de crudo en #Matanzas provocando un incendio. https://t.co/6qWcJJSfqI — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) August 6, 2022

Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control, and local media has reported a large column of thick black smoke extending from the scene of the incident. It is apparently visible from the capital, Havana, which is about 100km away.

Salimos ahora del lugar del incendio en Matanzas. Se mantiene el tanque de combustible encendido y el enfriamiento por agua del otro más próximo, con lo cual se reduce la posibilidad de que se expanda el incendio. Una vez más los Bomberos están haciendo hazañas. pic.twitter.com/ZHclPo1JET — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 6, 2022

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban president, and prime minister, Manuel Marrero, both traveled to Matanzas at dawn. They observed the unfolding event and visited the wounded at the nearby Faustino Perez provincial hospital .

🚨🚨🚨 El Presidente @DiazCanelB acompaña a los heridos en el hospital Faustino Pérez. Seguiremos informando. pic.twitter.com/dAUArI4RL9 — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 6, 2022

State television reported that some families from Matanzas had been evacuated from the neighbourhoods of the city closest to the affected industrial area, due to the risk of the flames spreading.