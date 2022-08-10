By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 9:23
Spain's energy saving plans come into force TODAY imposing nationwide restrictions Aree_S/Shutterstock.com
After Spain published its latest energy saving plans one week ago in the Official State Gazette under the title of the Royal Decree-Law on “energy saving, energy efficiency and reduction of energy dependence on natural gas,” the first measures came into force at 12.am today.
The law details that establishments and public buildings will have to turn off their lights at night, in order to adapt to the commitment with the European Union to save energy.
This rule will not be applied to the ornamental lighting of monuments, unless they are public buildings which are unoccupied at the time.
In addition, temperatures inside buildings must be no lower than 27 degrees in summer and no higher than 19 degrees in winter, while access doors must be closed if the air conditioning or heating is on.
Some of Spain’s establishments will have to carry out reforms to adapt to the new regulations, such as having to change or modify their boilers.
The energy saving plans have received backlash from many establishment owners across the nation, with Spain’s Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, previously backtracking the decree stating that bars and restaurants may limit the use of air conditioning to “around 25 degrees.”
Ribera said that 27 degrees will be applied “with flexibility” and has given as an example that nightclubs, kitchens and gyms need a different temperature than other spaces such as a bookstore.
“You cannot ask workers who are in conditions of important physical exercise and that do not have the conditions that labour law guarantees with respect to the maximum and minimum temperatures,” Ribera said.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
