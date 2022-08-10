BREAKING NEWS: Raymond Briggs beloved children's author of The Snowman dies Close
By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 11:42

Tributes pour in following death of Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana Credit: Twitter @SLBenfica

Former Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana died on Wednesday, August 10, at the age of 63.

The death of former Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana was announced by Benfica football club in a statement that read:

“Fernando Chalana, our Little Genius, passed away, at the age of 63, in the early hours of this Wednesday, August 10.”

“One of the great and eternal names of the Sport Lisboa e Benfica Mystique, he joined the Club at the age of 15 and represented it, first as a player, for 13 seasons (1974-1984 and 1987-1990), and then, for many years, as a technical element linked to football.”

“A native of Barreiro, where he was born on 10 February 1959, Fernando Chalana officially wore the Sacred Mantle for the first time on 7 March 1976, aged just 17 years and 25 days. Until that date, no one so young had ever played in the Portuguese 1st Division”.

As well as being a symbol of Benfica, Fernando Chalana was also a symbol of Portugal’s National Team.

Hundreds of tributes to Fernando Chalana have since poured in on Twitter:

 

 

The news of the death of Fernando Chalana follows the death of Gene LeBell, an American martial artist and fighter who died aged 89, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
