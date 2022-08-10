By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 11:42

Tributes pour in following death of Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana Credit: Twitter @SLBenfica

Former Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana died on Wednesday, August 10, at the age of 63.

The death of former Portuguese footballer Fernando Chalana was announced by Benfica football club in a statement that read:

“Fernando Chalana, our Little Genius, passed away, at the age of 63, in the early hours of this Wednesday, August 10.”

“One of the great and eternal names of the Sport Lisboa e Benfica Mystique, he joined the Club at the age of 15 and represented it, first as a player, for 13 seasons (1974-1984 and 1987-1990), and then, for many years, as a technical element linked to football.”

“A native of Barreiro, where he was born on 10 February 1959, Fernando Chalana officially wore the Sacred Mantle for the first time on 7 March 1976, aged just 17 years and 25 days. Until that date, no one so young had ever played in the Portuguese 1st Division”.

As well as being a symbol of Benfica, Fernando Chalana was also a symbol of Portugal’s National Team.

Hundreds of tributes to Fernando Chalana have since poured in on Twitter:

Today, we have lost one of the greatest moustaches ever in the History of football.

Fernando Chalana (aka Astérix) died in this day, at the age of 63. Extremely talented left winger, and by all accounts a wonderful human being. RIP. His legacy prevails… pic.twitter.com/Ay3eotcGRt — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) August 10, 2022

Até sempre, Fernando Chalana. DEP https://t.co/66d1Rsr3Vm — Daniel Amorim (@dangerousdannyd) August 10, 2022

Fernando Chalana faleceu esta madrugada. Um dos jogadores mais geniais do futebol português deixou-nos aos 63 anos. O seu futebol inspirou jovens gerações e despertou paixões pela modalidade.

Manifesto as mais profundas condolências à família, amigos e ao SL Benfica. pic.twitter.com/2mAqSHJ6ER — João Paulo Correia (@jpcorreia_sejd) August 10, 2022

The World isn't any younger… The one and only Fernando Chalana passed away today at the age of 63. pic.twitter.com/31XGGbRDOe — Joel Amorim (@Vostok1981) August 10, 2022

Fernando Chalana est décédé à l'âge de 63 ans.

Joueur génial, il était surtout une personnalité touchante et attachante.

Pensées pour ses proches 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cpnro0AuBp — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝘉𝘰𝘢𝘴 (@nicolas_vilas) August 10, 2022

Notícia muito triste logo pela manhã. Fernando Chalana será sempre recordado como um dos melhores jogadores do futebol português. O legado é eterno. Que descanse em paz. pic.twitter.com/5ugwNYhhr5 — Helder Santos (@Helder_Santos85) August 10, 2022

Além de craque, Fernando Chalana era também um dos poucos ex-futebolistas portugueses com consciência de classe. Que descanse em paz. — Jovem da Grelha (@JovemDaGrelha) August 10, 2022

Fds…pode não ter sido do meu tempo, mas sei bem o jogador que foi, e o Benfiquista, ainda maior, que foi… descansa em paz Fernando Chalana https://t.co/8bQysYXzUo — Gabriel (NÃO Rafael) Pedro (@Gabriel_Pedro_6) August 10, 2022

Ha fallecido a los 63 años Fernando Chalana, uno de los grandes del fútbol portugués. Mito del Benfica que también jugó en el Girondins, era un extremo bajito y ambidiestro, desequilibrante en el 1vs1, con una conducción muy estética y gran precisión en los centros. DEP. pic.twitter.com/DiUb9WbGo8 — Alberto Cosín (@albertocosin) August 10, 2022

RIP Fernando Chalana. Nunca irei esquecer o teu show no Europeu 1984. — Paulo Pessanha (@PauloPessanha4) August 10, 2022

Dizem me que morreu o Fernando Chalana.

Como se isso fosse possível.

As Lendas não morrem. QDEP Pequeno Genial. pic.twitter.com/BBUe8YYSH2 — Eu, O Zé (@editorze) August 10, 2022

Demasiado cedo! Serás sempre um de nós Fernando Chalana. pic.twitter.com/a5sbeJLXUa — ɴᴜɴᴏ ᴍɪʀᴀɴᴅᴀ (@NunzioMiranda) August 10, 2022

O futebol português é hoje um lugar extremamente mais pobre. Morreu hoje aos 63 anos Fernando Chalana. Descanse em paz Pequeno Genial!🕊 pic.twitter.com/LBYjPLGtvk — Futeb⚽l T⚽tal (@Futeb0lT0tal) August 10, 2022

