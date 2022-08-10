Tributes pour in following death of legendary martial artist and fighter Gene LeBell

By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 7:19

Tributes pour following death of legendary martial artist and fighter Gene LeBell Credit: Twitter @MaulerMMA

Gene LeBell, an American martial artist and fighter has died aged 89, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Born in 1932, Gene LeBell, was an iconic American martial artist and fighter, best known for being credited as making grappling a huge part of combat sports.

LeBell worked in the fields of judo, mixed martial arts, professional wrestling and even as a Hollywood stuntman.

He was the inspiration between Brad Pitt’s character “Cliff Booth” in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

LeBell also trained legends such as Ronda Rousey, Sugar Ray Robinson, Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali, Chuck and Norris.

In addition LeBell starred in over 1,000 movies and penned 12 books.

Nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling” he also allegedly chocked out Steven Seagal while filming a movie.

Bas Rutten, a former UFC champion paid tribute to Lebell on Facebook writing:

“The great Gene LeBell, toughest man I know, has passed away and left us at the age of 89.”

“We all heard the crazy stories, about Seagal, and that he was the first guy to fight MMA in a match against the Boxer Milo Savage in 1963 (I wasn’t even born), still pulling wheelies on his motor cycle when he was like 84 years old and if you go online, you find thousand more stories.”

“I have always loved Gene, every single person I know loves Gene, and I am proud to say that we always had fun when we met, always cracking jokes.”

Tributes have also poured in on Twitter following the announcement of the death of Gene LeBell:

My hero.

My teacher.

My inspiration.

My unfailing reminder that I am ugly and nobody likes me.

My friend.

RIP to the world's toughest man, Judo Gene Lebell.

I'm going to miss the hell out of you. pic.twitter.com/1f3jlB0s55 — Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) August 10, 2022

Such a sad day, my hero Gene LeBell passed away this morning. Heartbreaking, he was a friend and one of the best people I have ever known. His family is mourning and will release more details in the coming days. Please be respectful of their privacy. #RipGeneLebell #GeneLebell pic.twitter.com/LpKMBj8uwT — Hans Gutknecht (@HansGutknecht) August 10, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of Gene LeBell. What a larger than life legend. It was such an honor to see him at the Rousey fights over the years. God bless, Judo Gene. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 10, 2022

RIP Gene LeBell. I wrote about Gene in my book SHOOTERS, a man so tough he wore a pink judogi just hoping someone would give him some crap. Also, his instructional taught the truly deadly holds like the nose rip. What a character he was. pic.twitter.com/sJT3mFn3Mt — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 10, 2022

Gene Lebell 💔What a special human. — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) August 10, 2022

The history of combat sports requires several chapters dedicated to "Judo" Gene LeBell. You could produce multiple documentaries on points in his life from the 1963 fight with Milo Savage, Ali vs. Inoki, the L.A. office, film/stunt work, and as a mentor to Ronda Rousey. RIP — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 10, 2022

RIP to the legend, "Judo" Gene LeBell. pic.twitter.com/Xy1WisH0gD — Man O' Stick (@APEX_AWE) August 10, 2022

Very sad to hear the passing of Mr Gene LeBell. アリ-猪木さんの試合でレフリーをしましたジーンラベルさんが亡くなりました。何時も元気でパワーあふれてる人でした。Condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/wHP83UZRiI — Simon (@iSimonWorld) August 10, 2022

Man, Gene LeBell passed away? RIP king. You were a world-class level Judoka, you choked Steven Segal out causing Segal to shit himself and you wore a pink gi because you just didn't give a fuck about what anybody thought. — Bizarrobrain (@bizarrobrain) August 10, 2022

Just heard that “Judo” Gene Lebell has passed away at the age of 89. What a full life he lived. A legit tough bastard. #over #RIPGeneLebell legit badass on the @belltobellblaze @TheGeekishCast #prowrestling #rt pic.twitter.com/tosmyelZLk — Bobby Blaze Smedley (@bobbyblaze744) August 10, 2022

RIP Judo Gene LeBell. One of the most influential men in American history a pioneer in martial arts & pro wrestling. A true shooter and one of the nicest people of all time#RIPGeneLeBell — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) August 10, 2022

Gene LeBell RIP choke God out pic.twitter.com/HMy97VcR5M — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) August 10, 2022

R.I.P. to the real wrestler, the hard-nose grapple fighter, the original, ‘Judo’ Gene Lebell — Josh Perry (@JoshJPerry) August 10, 2022

RIP to Judo Gene LeBell. Always sad when someone legendary passes, but it does give us a chance to relive the story of him choking Steven Seagal unconscious after Seagal said his aikido training made him immune to being choked out. — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) August 10, 2022

Judo Gene LeBell was a true VANGUARD. What a [email protected] a life he lived. I was lucky enough to be choked out by this great man. One of a kind. — LUDWIG VAN ★ (@LUDWIGClothing) August 10, 2022

RIP "Judo" Gene LeBell. An absolute legend and the godfather of MMA.

He lived at least 5 wildly interesting lives, and I hope I'm half that lucky. If you see Roddy, Gene, tell 'em I said hi. pic.twitter.com/7jyOny5quY — Captain Jack Heartless (@JackHeartless) August 10, 2022

