Chance to visit a Roman fort in La Cala, Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 18:51

EL TOSSAL: The outcrop in La Cala was once a Roman fort Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM was a Roman fort long before it became the Costa Blanca’s principal tourist destination.

This was located on El Tossal, the outcrop in La Cala at the end of the Poniente beach and the site has already been visited by 34,000 people so far this year.

“These figures confirm that the excavations, listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest, are another attraction for residents and tourists alike,” Benidorm’s Culture Ana Pellicer said.

“A series of digs and converting the site into an open-air museum have increased the local population’s interest in discovering – or rediscovering – this ‘castellum romano’,” Pellicer added.

“The rhythm of visits to El Tossal has remained steady throughout the year, although logically this has been more significant during holiday periods like Easter Week and July.”

“The ‘castellum’ is totally accessible and entry is free,” the councillor said. “What’s more, people who visit El Tossal won’t only find vestiges of a First Century BC Roman fort, but they will also see one of the best panoramic views of Benidorm.”

It is also possible to visit the fort accompanied by an archaeologist to learn in more detail how it was organised, who occupied it and the importance of its role during the Sertorian War.

The visits take place each Friday between 5pm and 7pm and on Saturdays and Sundays each hour between 10am and 1pm. These can be arranged by emailing the [email protected] email address.

