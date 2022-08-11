By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 18:22

Four airlifted to hospital in three major incidences on Island of Skye. Image: Northern Police/Twitter

Update: Thursday, August 11, 06:22.PM

A 39-year-old-man has now been charged in connection with Mr MacKinnon’s murder and the attempted murder of three others who were injured.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 12, 2022, Northern Police confirmed on Thursday, August 11.

John MacKinnon was named as the victim of yesterday’s horrific shooting in which a further three people were injured before police Tasered and arrested the suspect.

The spree started at 9:00.AM on Wednesday, August 11, when 32-year-old hotel worker Rowena was stabbed at a home in the Skye village of Tarskavaig.

Seven miles away in the fishing village of Teangue, on the Sleat peninsula, John MacKinnon was reportedly killed after being blasted by a shotgun while trying to wrestle the firearm off the attacker.

Following the incident in Teangue, the gunman then drove about an hour away to Dornie in Kyle of Lochalsh on the mainland before launching an attack on two locals. 63-year-old osteopath John Mackenzie and his wife, 63-year-old mental health nurse Fay.

The family of 47-year-old John MacKinnon have released a statement through Police Scotland following his death in Skye yesterday.

They said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.”

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

The family requests that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

Thursday, August 10, 06:03.PM

Scottish Highlands’ Island of Skype bore witness to three related major incidences on Wednesday, August 10.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is now in custody.

One patient was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while two others were taken by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, STV reported.

A fourth person is being treated at Broadford Hospital on Skye.

In a post on Twitter, Northern Police said: “We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9:00.AM on Wednesday, 10 August.”

“Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.”

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage, we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community. Enquiries are ongoing.”

SNP MP for Skye and Lochaber, Ian Blackford, responded: “Very concerning news and my thoughts are with all those affected.”

“As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.”

“Thank you for the work that you do.”

