Outdoor cinema evening in Axarquia town strengthens ties between children and grandparents

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 14:13

An outdoor cinema evening in Axarquia town strengthened ties between children and grandparents. Credit: Canillas de Aceituno Town Hall

The open-air film screening held in Canillas de Aceituno, in the province of Malaga, was part of a programme aimed at strengthening the ties between different generations.

More than 70 residents of the town of Canillas de Aceituno enjoyed a screening of the film Spread Your Wings on August 3. The initiative was organised by the Provincial Council of Malaga as part of its “Abucine” programme, which is aimed at strengthening ties between children and grandparents in the municipalities of Malaga with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants by encouraging them to watch films together.

Vicente Campos, the mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, said: “Given how well-received the evening has been, and how many of our residents we have seen accompanied by little ones and grandparents, we can only say that we are extremely happy with the result obtained. We are also very pleased to have been selected by the Provincial Council as the first municipality in Axarquia where this new edition of “Abucine” will be premiered.”

“It’s a very endearing initiative because it manages to bring together different generations, with children and adults interacting in the town square,” he added.

