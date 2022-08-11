Ukrainian children given party by IMAS to welcome them to Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 13:12

The Ukrainian children were given a party by IMAS to welcome them to Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The IMAS threw a welcome party for the Ukrainian children who have recently arrived in Mallorca and are staying with local families over the summer.

The 23 Ukrainian children who arrived in Mallorca last week for a holiday away from the war enjoyed a welcome party and lunch organised by the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) on August 2 at the Son Pardo racecourse in Palma.

The president of the Consell, Catalina Cladera, and the councillor for Social Rights and president of IMAS, Sofia Alonso, hosted the event, which was also attended by over a hundred people, including members of the Association of Ukrainians of the Balearic Islands, the two adults from Ukraine who are accompanying the children on the trip and the 15 local host families.

“We want to show our deepest gratitude for the solidarity of these families,” said President Cladera. Sofia Alonso added: “Our priority is that the children can become children again, that they feel safe and protected in Mallorca, and that they can have enriching experiences.”

Cladera and Alonso were able to spend time with the families and hear about how the children are adapting to Mallorca and what their first impressions are.

