Almeria airport records its highest temperature in history

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 0:22

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Almeria airport recorded its highest temperature of all time this Saturday, August 13.

As reported today, Saturday, August 13, by Dani Plaza Herrera in the @DatosAlmeria Twitter account, this date will go down in history as one of the hottest days in living memory. In fact, the Almeria Airport weather station recorded the highest maximum temperature in its 54 years in operation.

🔴 RÉCORD | Finalmente, el nuevo récord de temperatura del Aeropuerto de Almería ha sido de 42.0 °C. Confirmado por @AEMET_Andalucia. https://t.co/kCBzm2QZcv — DatosAlmería 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DatosAlmeria) August 13, 2022

According to @DatosAlmeria, at 3:40pm this afternoon, a peak temperature of 42ºC was registered at Almeria Airport. The easterly wind caused the temperature to rise by more than 4ºC in less than half an hour. This breaks the previous record of 41.6 °C, which was recorded on July 6, 2019.

🌬️ El viento de levante ha hecho que la temperatura subiera más de 4 ºC en menos de media hora.pic.twitter.com/t0C3T7jDdh — DatosAlmería 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DatosAlmeria) August 13, 2022

Data available at Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency, reveals that the Almeria Airport weather station has only exceeded 41.0 °C on four occasions, with three of them occurring in the last decade: 2015, 2019, and 2022.

🔴 El récord anterior de 41.6 °C fue registrado el 6 de julio de 2019. — DatosAlmería 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DatosAlmeria) August 13, 2022

For tomorrow, Sunday, August 14, Aemet forecasts intervals of cloudy skies in the province of Almeria. Medium and high clouds will predominate, without ruling out showers in the mountains, occasionally accompanied by storms.

There will also be haze. with the minimum temperatures remaining unchanged on the coast but decreasing in the rest of the province. Winds will be loose and variable, mainly from the west, becoming more intense on the coast and highlands.

A yellow alert is scheduled for high temperatures, in the Almanzora and Los Velez regions, where the mercury could reach 38ºC between 1pm and 9pm tomorrow, Sunday, August 14, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.