By Guest Writer • 15 August 2022 • 13:13

Raising funds for Cudeca at PLAY in July Credit: Cudeca Foundation

COSTA WOMEN End of Summer party for Cudeca in Mijas Costa will be held at PLAY restaurant on September 22 from 7.30pm.

Members and their female friends will celebrate their 12th year as a community with fun, food, fashion, music and lots more.

They are supporting the Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena which is a non-profit organisation that offers professional medical care to patients suffering from cancer or other advanced illnesses, as well as support to their families.

There will be music from Laura Elen who is originally from Wales and has sung for Costa Women events many times as well as being involved in the Costa Women song written by Rashpal Singh.

A Fashion Show from the local boutique Mapuchi Moda will give guests some ideas and inspiration for their wardrobe as the collection has a little something for everyone.

Photographer for the evening capturing the memories will be Harmony Barr with a welcome drink sponsored by Simply Spanish Wine.

Enjoy all of this and a three-course meal for €40 and find out more and to make a reservation email [email protected]

In July, Mapuchi Moda alongside Fabulous Lingerie and British skincare company Flint and Flint helped to raise more than €700 for Cudeca with a fashion show and lunch also at PLAY Restaurant.

