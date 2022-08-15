Russian Football Union signs deal with FONBET as title sponsor for Russian cup

By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 22:34

The Bureau of the Russian Football Union Executive Committee approved FONBET as the title sponsor and betting partner of the Russian Cup. The tournament will be broadcast on the resources of the Match TV holding company, as reported on Monday, August 15.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) and FONBET will sign a cooperation agreement for the Cup of Russia for one season with the possibility of prolongation for another three years, as reported by the RFU.

In addition, the RFU will sign an agreement with Match TV, under the terms of which all games of the tournament will be broadcast on the resources of the holding company.

Yandex can become an additional digital partner of the tournament. This possibility will be studied separately.

A termination option will be activated in the contract with Betsiti, the title sponsor of the Cup of Russia for the previous two seasons.

Maxim Mitrofanov, acting RFU general secretary stated:

“Following a decision by the bureau of the RFU executive committee, FONBET has become the new title partner of the Cup of Russia and the games will be broadcast on the resources of the Match TV holding company.”

“These agreements are beneficial for all parties: our new partners, participating clubs and, of course, for football fans.”

“When working on the decision, we proceeded from how much the Cup of Russia will change from this season.”

“The new format will make the tournament more exciting and interesting, but also more resource consuming. ”

“We will see a fundamentally new competition, which will integrate, among other things, the new scheme proposed by the clubs of Russian Premier League.”

“New partners will allow us to build up a prize fund, unprecedented for a tournament, to be shared between the participants.”

“A significant amount will also be invested in its development and popularization. The spectators will also benefit from the maximum accessibility and quality of broadcasting.”

“The RFU has done a lot of work in recent years which has resulted in the fans’ and, as a consequence, the sponsors’ interest in our country’s oldest tournament and other competitions held by the RFU.”

“We are grateful to Yandex for demonstrating a willingness to seriously invest in Russian football, and look forward to a continued dialogue.”

“Also, the RFU would like to thank Betsiti, a reliable and constructive partner, which helped us to develop the Cup of Russia in the previous two seasons. We count on our colleagues to continue their work in football as well.”

Founded by Russian chess grandmaster Anatoly Machulsky in 1994, FONBET is the largest sports betting company in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The news follows Russia proposing the creation of a football league for its controlled territories in 2023, as reported on Monday, July 18.

