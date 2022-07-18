By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 19:15

Russia proposes the creation of 2023 football league for controlled Russian territories Credit: Media Whale Stock/Shutterstock.com

Russia has proposed the creation of a football league for its controlled territories in 2023, as reported on Monday, July 18.

Russia’s latest football league proposal was discussed by Russian Deputy Sports Minister Odes Baysultanov who spoke of the single premier league in which football clubs from Crimea and friendly republics would be able to take part.

“At our meeting in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) , it was proposed to create a single Premier League in which all friendly republics will be able to take part,” Baysultanov stated.

The authorities allegedly thought up the idea while taking into account the “positive experience” of the Crimean Football Union and the region itself in holding matches of the National Student Football League.

The plans to create a championship, would include a touring system not only in Crimea, but also in the friendly republics of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, as well as further controlled territories in Ukraine and Georgia.

It is a separate structure to be created at the initiative of the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation, which will allegedly be unrelated to the structures of the Russian Athletics Federation,which is actually a member of FIFA and UEFA.

On February 28, FIFA and UEFA suspended the Russian national team and clubs from all international tournaments.

The news comes just after Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk football club announced they will be playing their home matches during the group stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.