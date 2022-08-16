By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 11:08

5.5 earthquake shakes Macquarie Island in close proximity to Australia Credit: Dale Lorna Jacobsen/Shutterstock.com

A 5.5 earthquake off the coast of Australia in Macquarie Island was reported on the morning of Tuesday, August 26.

The Bureau of Meteorology of Australia took to Twitter to report the earthquake felt in Macquarie Island stating:

“No #tsunami threat to Australia from #earthquake felt in Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean (magnitude 5.5 near Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean).”

No #tsunami threat to Australia from #earthquake felt in Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean (magnitude 5.5 near Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean). See https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/LEx1bIRLLN — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) August 16, 2022

Macquarie Island, commonly known as Macca, is situated in the Southern Ocean approximately halfway between mainland Australia and Antarctica.

It is home to the Macquarie Island Station, a permanent Australian subantarctic research base.

The base is managed by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) and lies at the base of Wireless Hill, between two bays on the isthmus at the northern end of the island.

The island is considered to be of major geo conservation significance, as it is the only place on earth where rocks form earth’s mantle are seen above sea level.

The news of the earthquake in Australia follows a strong burst of nearly 4000 earthquakes that lead to another volcano eruption in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, as the month of August began.

Following its initial eruption on Wednesday, August 3, the volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland erupted again, with videos and photos circulating online showing bright red lava spewing out.

