By Rocio Flores • 16 August 2022 • 15:22
Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank celebrates 10 years, will change lives for generations. Chinnapong/Shutterstock.com
The Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank opened in 2012 to give researchers access to breast tissue, breast cells and blood samples from breast cancer patients. The Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank has released a statement about findings and research. Stating that there has been accelerated progress towards faster diagnosis and better treatments for breast cancer patients.
The Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank has supported research teams in 12 countries, including the UK, Taiwan, USA, Italy, Finland, Sweden, South Korea, Portugal, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.
Professor Louise Jones, Co-principal Investigator of the Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank and Professor of Breast Pathology at Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London said, “The projects the Tissue Bank supports are phenomenal and I’m confident they will continue to help provide new breakthroughs for women and men diagnosed with breast cancer.”
Some of the key findings include-
Barnett said, “the work they do at the Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank is vital and will change lives for generations to come.”
