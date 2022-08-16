Fuengirola Council maintains its free pet adoption campaign against animal abandonment

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 4:57

Image of Francisco Javier Garcia Lara. Credit: @fuengirola

The free pet adoption campaign against animal abandonment organised by Fuengirola Council is being maintained in the Malaga town.

As announced on its official Twitter profile on Friday, August 12, Fuengirola Council is maintaining its free pet adoption campaign. It is a scheme aimed at registered residents which covers all the necessary fees involved in taking care of a pet. The objective is to prevent the abandonment of animals in the Malaga municipality.

As explained by Francisco Javier Garcia Lara, from the Council’s health department, the scheme covers the cost of vaccination, microchip, sterilisation and documentation. He highlighted the important work carried out by the Municipal Animal Health Park, which in recent years has achieved zero sacrifice in its facilities.

“A few years ago, our mayor launched the free pet adoption campaign for registered residents in Fuengirola. The objective was that all animals entering the Zoosanitary Park find a family, and we achieve zero sacrifice of both dogs and cats”, he detailed.

“All the animals that enter our facilities receive preventive health treatment to improve their health conditions. For this reason, all the pets that are adopted are in perfect condition health-wise”. Garcia Lara attended the presentation accompanied by the pet that he adopted a year ago in the Zoosanitary Park.

He pointed out that this campaign: “includes free of charge, the documentation of the animal, the rabies vaccination, deworming both external and internal, the placement of the microchip, and finally, in compliance with the Animal Ownership Law, it is also sterilised, and all this at no cost to Fuengiroleños who decide to adopt a pet”.

People who are interested in visiting the facilities of the municipal Zoosanitary Park to see the animals that are available for adoption should call 695 269 606 to make an appointment.

“So far this year, 199 calls have been attended to, which have involved the collection of different animals from public roads. Specifically, these were: 38 dogs, 27 cats, and various other species such as a wild boar, a ferret, two reptiles, and a pigeon. In total, 72 animals have entered the municipal facilities”.

As Lara explained: “In summer, it is very common for there to be families who want to get rid of their pets, either because they are going on vacation or because they have other priorities in life”.

He continued; “We want to make an appeal to avoid this practice and if there is someone who cannot take care of your pet or you cannot meet its needs, we invite you to contact the municipal zoosanitary park or to deliver your pet to us so that we can look for a proper family”.

The municipal head of health concluded: “Those who are interested in adopting a pet, first come and look at our facilities, because there are many animals in there wanting to find a family that welcomes them”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.