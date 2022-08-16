By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 11:23

Stars pay tribute to legendary British comedian Sean Lock one year on from his death. Image: Terry Murden/Shutterstock.com

CELEBRITIES, comedians and fans have taken to social media on Tuesday, August 16 to pay tribute to British comedian Sean Lock, who died on August 16, 2021, from cancer aged 58.

Comedian Bill Bailey led tributes to his friend Sean Lock on Twitter, writing: “Today it’s a year since we lost the brilliant comedian and my dear friend Sean Lock. I’m thinking about him and his family.

He added: “Our page is still up if you’d like to donate. justgiving.com/walkforseanlock @macmillancancer Thanks. Miss you Sean.”

Today it’s a year since we lost the brilliant comedian and my dear friend Sean Lock. I’m thinking about him and his family. Our page is still up if you’d like to donate. https://t.co/gBQfGhPbZe ⁦⁦@macmillancancer⁩ Thanks . Miss you Sean pic.twitter.com/JPWhVRBsjd — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 16, 2022

Channel 4 wrote: “Remembering Sean Lock, one year on ❤️️”

Remembering Sean Lock, one year on ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/DHOVECsdBl — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 16, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: “One year since Sean Lock left us and I still miss that guy. So much. He was a total one off.”

One year since Sean Lock left us and I still miss that guy. So much. He was a total one off. #SeanLock pic.twitter.com/3rnIs6xv8g — Fi ❤️🎵 (@fifigabor04) August 16, 2022

“It’s been a year and I still can’t get over the fact that he’s not with us. Could you imagine what he would say about what’s going on in the world?” wrote another person.

It's been a year and I still can't get over the fact that he's not with us. Could you imagine what he would say about what's going on in the world?#SeanLock pic.twitter.com/bJgbFSWvR7 — Gary R. Rasberry Jr. (@Grasberry73) August 16, 2022

Rod Street wrote: “We lost the supremely talented Sean Lock a year ago today. Such a gifted comic and gone far too soon. Still watch his work regularly and still laugh as hard.”

We lost the supremely talented Sean Lock a year ago today. Such a gifted comic and gone far too soon. Still watch his work regularly and still laugh as hard. #SeanLock pic.twitter.com/fQuiN73I0W — Rod Street (@Rods_Tweet) August 16, 2022

Another person wrote: “Remembering #SeanLock one year on.”

“Sean Lock died one year ago today. Since then, I couldn’t overcome that feeling of sadness. I miss him every day, his wits, humour, stories & the limericks. He was my favourite comedian, & no one could ever replace him. It’s consoling to see so many other people feel the same way,” another person wrote.

Sean Lock died one year ago today. Since then, I couldn’t overcome that feeling of sadness. I miss him every day, his wits, humour, stories & the limericks. He was my favourite comedian, & no one could ever replace him. It's consoling to see so many other people feel the same way — BlueDahlia (@_TheBlueDahlia_) August 16, 2022

Another wrote: “This is absolutely hysterical anyway but is made even funnier by Claudia’s reaction to it. Sean can’t even get through the joke without laughing himself! Legend 😎🤣 #seanlock #CatsCountdown”

This is absolutely hysterical anyway but is made even funnier by Claudia’s reaction to it. Sean can’t even get through the joke without laughing himself! Legend 😎🤣 #seanlock #CatsCountdown https://t.co/6YlUpzePDZ — Effy (@minieggsxjesus) August 16, 2022

As noted, his agency at the time said that the dad-of-three had passed away from cancer surrounded by his family.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock,” a statement from Off The Kerb Productions read.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean was probably best known for his work on 8 out of 10 Cats and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. However, in 2000 he also won the British Comedy Award, in the category of Best Live Comic.

