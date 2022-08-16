By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 13:37

WATCH: Police bust organisation that provided Chinese nationals fake residency in Malaga, Spain Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police arrested 15 people that worked for the organisation dedicated to providing Chinese nationals with fake residency documentation in Malaga, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, August 16.

The police reported the organisation that provided the Chinese nationals with fake residency on Twitter, stating:

“🚩An organisation that facilitated the fraudulent residence of Chinese citizens has been busted.”

“➡15 arrested in #Málaga, #Madrid and #León for crimes against the rights of foreign citizens, membership of a criminal organisation, false documentation and money laundering.”

The residency applications were reportedly processed with false documentation from an agency located in the city of Malaga.

Cash, bank accounts and property worth 1,700,000 euros have been seized and 15 people have been arrested in Malaga (9), Torremolinos (4), Madrid (1) and Leon (1), and charged with crimes against the rights of foreign citizens, membership of a criminal organisation, false documentation and money laundering.

In the specific case of applications for family reunification residency, the agents found that the applicants accredited their relationship with their supposed relatives by means of false notarial acts originating in the People’s Republic of China, which reflected a simple declaration by a supposed relative before a notary.

Thus, it has been found that many beneficiaries of these applications did not even live in Malaga, and only travelled to the city when the formalities required it, returning immediately to their habitual residence in other provinces or autonomous communities.

The investigation began in May 2019 with the arrest of a citizen of Chinese origin for a document falsification offence.

As a result of this arrest, the investigations carried out by police revealed that numerous Chinese citizens residing in the province of Malaga had carried out their regularisation procedures through an agency located in the capital of Malaga.

