By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 0:07

Loose Women star rushed to hospital for emergency operation

Katie Piper, the 38-year-old Loose Women presenter was rushed to hospital where she underwent an emergency eye operation.

Katie Piper OBE, the 38-year-old Loose Women presenter revealed today, Tuesday, August 16, that she had been rushed to hospital yesterday, Monday, August 15, where she underwent an emergency operation.

Her husband had noticed a black spot on her eye on Saturday, August 13, which subsequently became ‘extremely painful’, and left Katie in agony.

After a successful operation, Katie took to social media today to share her experience with her fans. ‘Emergency Operation for me!’, she posted, accompanied by a photo of her bandaged eye.

Emergency Operation for me! On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Vhsx7cWyPX — Katie Piper OBE (@KatiePiper_) August 16, 2022

She continued: “On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work”.

“By Sunday night I felt nausea and in extreme pain. I got in touch with my eye specialist @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk and unfortunately, he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen”, explained Katie.

Katie added: “Yesterday @sherazdaya sourced tissue for me and operated on me. I cannot thank him and his team enough, for their knowledge and expertise, but also for how kind and caring they all are”.

“There may be some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best! 🙏”, she concluded.

At the age of 24, Katie had her face severely burned as the result of a sulphuric acid attack. She was blinded in one eye by the attack and had emergency treatment at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Doctors at the facility placed Katie in an induced coma for 12 days, after which she underwent various skin graft procedures.

