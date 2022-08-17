BREAKING: North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 7:48

ACCORDING to initial reports on Wednesday, August 17, it appears that North Korea test-fired two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

As the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, marked his 100th day in office, South Korean military officials noted that the North had test-fired the two cruise missiles, as reported by Yonhap.

The Yellow Sea is a marginal sea of the Western Pacific Ocean located between mainland China and the Korean Peninsula, and is considered the northwestern part of the East China Sea.

Under U.N. Security Council resolutions, North Korea is currently banned from making launches using ballistic missile technologies, however, this has not stopped them before.

On Wednesday, May 25, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea’s military said at the time.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that missile launches were detected from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

“The North’s ICBM launch is yet another case of its breach of a moratorium on ICBM launches that it itself pledged to the international community, and the launch is violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious provocative act,” the JCS said at the time. “Our military is monitoring related movements in preparation against the possibility of additional provocations by the North, and is maintaining a full readiness posture to ensure an overwhelming victory at all times,” it added. Prior to that on Friday, March 24, North Korea also carried out intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un gave the orders for testing, which was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, who oversaw the launch of what was described as a “new-type” of ICBM, the Hwasong-17. In retaliation to North Korea’s missile testing, South Korea launched ‘ground, sea, air missiles’ on March 24. “In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air at 4.25 pm in the Sea of Japan,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement at the time.