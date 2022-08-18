English language summer film times and titles

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:00

film times and titles. Credit: DayOutWithTheKids

Here are the viewing times for some of the English language films up to August 24.

You can always see the updated English language film listings at the following link: https://www.reservaentradas.com/cine/malaga/reddogcinemas/

BULLET TRAIN

FRI – SUN : 3.00pm 5.20pm 7.45pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm 7.30pm

DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS

FRI – SUN: 3.OOpm 7.10pm

EVERY DAY : 7.10pm

ELVIS

FRI- SUN : 8.30pm

MON – THUR : 9.20pm

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

FRI, SAT: 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

SUN: 12.00 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm

MON: 5.00pm 6.40pm

LIGHTYEAR

SUN : 12.00p

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK

FRI – SUN: 3.00pm 4.50pm

SUN : ALSO 12.00pm

MON – THUR : 5.15pm

NOPE

FRI-SUN : 3.00pm 7.40pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm 9.45pm

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.