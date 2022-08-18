English language summer film times and titles

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:00
You can always see the updated English language film listings at the following link: https://www.reservaentradas.com/cine/malaga/reddogcinemas/
BULLET TRAIN
FRI – SUN : 3.00pm 5.20pm 7.45pm
MON – THUR : 5.00pm 7.30pm
DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS
FRI – SUN: 3.OOpm 7.10pm
EVERY DAY : 7.10pm
ELVIS
FRI- SUN : 8.30pm
MON – THUR : 9.20pm
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
FRI, SAT: 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm
SUN: 12.00 3.00pm 4.45pm 6.30pm
MON: 5.00pm 6.40pm
LIGHTYEAR
SUN : 12.00p
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
FRI – SUN: 3.00pm 4.50pm
SUN : ALSO 12.00pm
MON – THUR : 5.15pm
NOPE
FRI-SUN : 3.00pm 7.40pm
MON – THUR : 5.00pm 9.45pm
