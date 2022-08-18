BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after stabbing 87-year-old pensioner on his mobility scooter Close
Trending:

English language summer film times and titles

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:00

film times and titles. Credit: DayOutWithTheKids

Here are the viewing times for some of the English language films up to August 24.

You can always see the updated English language film listings at the following link: https://www.reservaentradas.com/cine/malaga/reddogcinemas/

BULLET TRAIN

FRI – SUN : 3.00pm  5.20pm   7.45pm
MON – THUR :   5.00pm   7.30pm

DC LEAGUE OF SUPERPETS
FRI – SUN: 3.OOpm  7.10pm

EVERY DAY : 7.10pm

ELVIS

FRI- SUN : 8.30pm

MON – THUR : 9.20pm

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
FRI, SAT: 3.00pm     4.45pm    6.30pm   

SUN: 12.00    3.00pm     4.45pm     6.30pm

MON: 5.00pm  6.40pm

 

LIGHTYEAR

SUN : 12.00p

 

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
FRI – SUN:  3.00pm      4.50pm

SUN :     ALSO 12.00pm                 

MON – THUR : 5.15pm

NOPE
FRI-SUN :   3.00pm    7.40pm

MON – THUR : 5.00pm  9.45pm   

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Euro Weekly News Media

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading